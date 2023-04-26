David Jolly: Tucker Carlson Is a White Nationalist

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was a white nationalist.

Jolly said, “Let me take a shot at answering Tucker Carlson when he asks what is a white nationalist or what is white nationalism. It’s someone who espouses the white replacement theory, who actually calls immigrants dirty and poor and who will infect our culture. He thinks black and brown immigrants are dirty and poor and are going to infect white nationalist culture. That is it, Tucker. That is you. You said it. There, your question is answered.”

He added, “What I find fascinating is the way that Murdoch is trying to really pinch him and clearly keep him in a box. Murdoch is using his platforms to try to keep Tucker from coming out and saying anything else. The question is, is he really trying to put the Rush Limbaugh of this generation in a cage and trying to redirect some of the conservative conversation, or is he trying to preventing the marketability of Tucker Carlson? I think that’s where the insults around the advertising comes in because it’s not often understood that ratings don’t translate to revenue. So even Murdoch is not just saying he doesn’t represent who we are as a corporation, but he’s also not as profitable as the media world might not think he is. Murdoch is going right at Carlson here. I would love to think it is because Carlson has this history of flirting with white nationalism and flirting with authoritarians around the world. We haven’t seen that signal from Murdoch, but perhaps Jeremy is right. I think the nation would be better off if so.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN