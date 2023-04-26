Noem on 2024: ‘Not No’ But Super-Focused South Dakota

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) sounded off on the possibilities of a 2024 presidential run.

According to the South Dakota governor, she wasn’t ruling it out.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: All right. You shut me down the last time but I have to ask the obligatory question, and I don’t blame you for shutting me down. But there is a lot of talk that you might be considering getting in to the presidential race and the nominating part of the race.

Are you considering in any way, shape, matter, or form a run for the presidency?

NOEM: I’m super focused here, Sean, in South Dakota. But I’ll tell you — this country cannot afford four more years of Joe Biden. So we need new leadership and leadership that loves this country, not one that is literally not healthy —

HANNITY: All right. Can I push a little harder?

NOEM: You can.

HANNITY: That’s not enough —

NOEM: I don’t know if it’s going to do you any good but you sure can.

HANNITY: All right. Well, give me a shot, but that’s not a no. Would you consider it? Are you considering it?

NOEM: It’s not a no, but also, Sean, we’ve got so many people that are talking about it and running that I think it’s best if I stay focused where I am and continue to visit with my family and pray and do the best thing that I we think is right for our family, but then also still continue to serve this country because we need people that’ll step up and do hard things these days to solve our problems.

So I — if I had an answer that was clear, I’d give it to you today, I promise.

HANNITY: So, half a no, maybe in a possibility. I don’t know.