GOP Rep. Newhouse: FBI Still Can’t Answer Us on CCP Police Stations, Private Groups Saw the Problem Before FBI Did

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) stated that Congress still hasn’t gotten satisfactory answers on the FBI’s handling of Chinese police stations in the U.S. and wondered how private organizations figured out the police stations were a problem before the FBI did.

Host Charles Payne asked, “Are you satisfied with the answers, with the responses that you received today?”

Newhouse responded, “I’ve got to say, not yet. I liked some of the things he started to say. But there [are] a lot of questions that remain unanswered, not just for us here in Congress, but I think the American people want to know what’s going on with the CCP here in our own backyard. We should — in our country — the United States of America should be a haven from persecution. It should not be a hunting ground for the [Chinese Communist Party]. We’ve got to figure out what’s going on, combat it, and put a stop to it.”

He added, “Why would a nonprofit think tank be able to find out this information [on] these police stations that are located, not just in our country, but in countries around the world, before our own Federal Bureau of Investigation found that information out? Still, like I said, we have a lot of questions.”

