West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice: I Believe Trump Will Win in 2024

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Tonight” that he believed former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election.

Anchor Brian Kilmeade said, “President Trump played a major role in you flipping from Democrat to Republican. Do you believe President Trump can win this whole thing?”

Justice said, “Absolutely. I hope like crazy that to be the case. We had a real president three years ago, did we not? And today we’re struggling beyond belief. The whole world is all to pieces. Absolutely I believe that President Trump not only can win, I believe he will win, and it will be a great day for America.”

