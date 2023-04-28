ABC’s Hostin: Nikki Haley Is ‘Completely Crass’ for Suggesting Biden Could Die in Second Term

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed Republican presidential candidate for Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was “crass” for suggesting President Joe Biden wouldn’t survive a second term.

On Fox News, Haley said, “He’s running again in 2024. I think that we can all be very clear and say as a matter of fact that you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it to 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Is she saying he’s going to dead? What is she saying?”

Hostin said, “I just think it’s terrible, because what she really wanted to do was throw a dig at Kamala harris, she wanted to throw a dig at another woman of color, she wanted to throw a dig at the vice president of the United States, and in doing so, she decided that it was somehow politically expedient to say that he would be dead in six years. First of all, that is completely crass. It’s terrible for his family and for him to say something like that. A real politician, a good politician doesn’t say things like that, and that’s sort of a personal attack, and I think this country suffers from terrible ageism.”

She added, “You know, in other countries around the world people, they revere their elders because of the wisdom that comes with the age, and there’s nothing to indicate that there’s anything wrong with Joe Biden up here. There’s nothing to indicate that.”

