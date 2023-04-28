Ortiz: Biden’s Economic Policies Have Given Blue-Collar Americans a ‘Black Eye’

Alfredo Ortiz, the president and CEO of Job Creators Network, said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto” that President Joe Biden’s “dysfunctional economy” has given blue-collar workers a “black eye.”

Ortiz said, “We were excited to actually erect this billboard, a huge billboard over Time Square, to point out the dysfunctional economy that Joe Biden has presided over the past couple of years. And in particular a focus on the drop of real wages for the American worker, 24 consecutive months in fact, so we just can’t afford four more years of failed policies.”

Guest host David Asman said, “And yet President Biden yesterday tweeting out, ‘My economic plan is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America. It is for you.’ I mean the idea he is appealing to the blue collar, which have because of inflation, lost real income is a little high-handed, no?”

Ortiz said, “It is completely high-handed. I mean the blue-collar has a black eye thanks to him. Like I said when you look at the groceries alone, people just can’t afford groceries so how are we going to afford four more years of this policies? I mean it just has to stop.”

