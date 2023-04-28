Steele: ‘Classless’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Needs to Shut Up and Step Back

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) needs to shut up and “step back.”

The panel discussion was on Greene’s motherhood questions to American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten during the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis hearing Wednesday.

Steele said, “I watched the whole thing. I watched the dehumanization process, the degradation. But when you got to that part where she went after her as a mom, you questioned her motherhood, regardless of how she came into it, because women, and men, come into parenting in a whole lot of different ways. It just struck such a raw nerve for me, as an adopted child, to think that a Marjorie Taylor Greene could look at my mother and say she’s not a mother? Well, you know, you need to shut the you know what up and step back because motherhood comes from the heart. It’s something you do. It is an expression of love, discipline, all the things I said. For me, my party that sat here and railed for years about the value of the family, to watch this classless act, and these classless words being thrown at someone, because you disagree with them politically.”

