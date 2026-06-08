House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) took action “toward drafting” an affordability agenda for 2027 that puts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in charge of health care, and transgender-identifying Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) in charge of caregiving, according to multiple reports.

Sarah Ferris, a Capitol Hill report with CNN shared a photo on X that showed working groups for housing, gas and utilities, groceries and goods, caregiving, and healthcare.

According to the photo shared by Ferris, Reps. Laura Friedman (D-CA) and Emilia Sykes (D-OH) were put in charge of the housing group. Reps. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Mike Levin (D-CA) were put in charge of the gas and utilities group.

Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), and Jill Tokuda (D-HI) were put in charge of the groceries and goods groups.

Reps. McBride and Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) were put in charge of the caregiving group, while Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Terri Sewell (D-AL) were put in charge of the healthcare group.

In another post on X, Andrew Solender, a Congress reporter with Axios, shared a letter in which Jeffries stated that “America is too expensive.”

“Given the high cost of living, there are far too many hardworking taxpayers struggling to live paycheck to paycheck,” Jeffries said. “Everyday Americans can’t thrive and can barely survive. That is not an acceptable situation in the wealthiest country in the history of the world.”

Jeffries continued to criticize President Donald Trump and Republicans for having “promised to lower costs.”

“The exact opposite has happened,” Jeffries continued. “Costs have gone up as a direct result of failed Republican policies like the Trump Tariffs, the relentless assault on healthcare and the reckless war of choice in Iran. MAGA extremists have made clear they don’t give a damn about the personal finances of the American people.”