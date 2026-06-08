Illegal Alien Who Tried to Flee U.S. Before Sentencing for Repeatedly Raping Middle-School Girl Is Found, Gets 100 Years in Prison

23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office
23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office
John Binder

An illegal alien who tried to flee the United States before being sentenced for repeatedly raping a preteen girl over the course of three years has been found and sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Jorge Alberto Campos, a 42-year-old illegal alien, was handed a 100-year prison sentence for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter at their residence in Castle Rock over the course of three years.

As Breitbart News reported, Campos was convicted of five counts of sexual assault of a child.

Campos, though, did not show up to hear the verdict and police found his ankle monitor, which was placed on him as part of his pre-trial release from jail, in a dumpster near his residence.

Two days after skipping the verdict, Campos was spotted by an eyewitness in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on a bus headed for Mexico. Police arrested him at a nearby gas station.

Months ago, the Denver Gazette reported that Campos had had prior run-ins with the law, but a federal immigration judge ruled at the time that he was not a priority to be deported from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.

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