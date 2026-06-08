An illegal alien who tried to flee the United States before being sentenced for repeatedly raping a preteen girl over the course of three years has been found and sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Jorge Alberto Campos, a 42-year-old illegal alien, was handed a 100-year prison sentence for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter at their residence in Castle Rock over the course of three years.

As Breitbart News reported, Campos was convicted of five counts of sexual assault of a child.

Campos, though, did not show up to hear the verdict and police found his ankle monitor, which was placed on him as part of his pre-trial release from jail, in a dumpster near his residence.

Two days after skipping the verdict, Campos was spotted by an eyewitness in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on a bus headed for Mexico. Police arrested him at a nearby gas station.

Months ago, the Denver Gazette reported that Campos had had prior run-ins with the law, but a federal immigration judge ruled at the time that he was not a priority to be deported from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.