‘American Pie’ Star Jason Biggs’ Estranged Wife Jenny Mollen Prays for One of Her Sons to Be Gay

Jenny Mollen — the estranged wife of American Pie star Jason Biggs — says she prays for one of her sons to be gay. “I pray that at least one of them is gay,” the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress said.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I only want my sons to marry women with dead mothers,” Mollen began in an unhinged Substack post last month. “It’s my only shot at staying relevant, of seeming useful, and of winning by comparison.”

Mollen, who shares two sons — 12-year-old Sid and 8-year-old Lazlo — with Biggs, then brought up her estranged husband’s mother, writing, “I used to find it insane that my mother-in-law fell apart when Jason told her we were getting married.’

“Now, I understand it had nothing to do with my cat allergy or whether or not I touched her lasagna. I was eating her son, straight out of the fridge, without even asking for a plate,” she added.

Earlier this month, a representative confirmed that Biggs and Mollen have parted ways after 18 years of marriage, but noted that the two are still on good terms, according to a report by People.

In her May blog post, Mollen went on to lament the notion that someday, her sons are going to “leave” her.

“Today, they’re still little. They still crawl into my sweaters and into my sheets,” she wrote. “They still need me to open milk cartons and operate on invisible injuries.”

But eventually, Mollen said, her sons are going to grow up and “I will lose them,” adding, “I am living through the longest goodbye of my life.”

The Crash actress also reminisced about her dating life and how she used to treat boys who liked her, describing herself as “every mother’s nightmare.”

“Now karma is going to make me pay in spades!!!!” Mollen exclaimed, before adding that it would “most likely” be “in the form of some crazy bitch who is going to weaponize my flaws in therapy and melt all my jewelry.”

The 47-year-old then recalled one of her sons “texting with a girl” several months ago.

“She was twelve, but I could already tell my brand of toxic,” Mollen wrote. “She was bossing him around and using big words — I complained to Jason that I wanted to intervene before he got hurt and that she wasn’t even hotter than me.”

“But Jason insisted I let him make his own mistakes,” she continued. “There is so much anticipatory grief wrapped into motherhood. It will trigger even the most well-adjusted of women.”

“But the abandonment we eventually endure as boy moms is uniquely cruel because it begins as worship,” Mollen added. “We spend years being the center of their emotional world, only to slowly watch them build one without us.”

The I Like You Just the Way I Am actress did, however, acknowledge that sons only “leave” their parents “if we do our job correctly.”

“Maybe the tragedy of sons is also the gift: the temporary delusion that you can be all things to another person,” Mollen said, adding, “I pray that at least one of them is gay.”

On Saturday night, Biggs and Mollen were seen leaving a restaurant in New York City with lined arms in the first photos taken since the news that they had split, according to a report by Page Six.

Moments before, the estranged couple had been spotted eating in the restaurant with their children.