REPORT: Karmelo Anthony Declines to Take the Stand, Defense Rests as Jury Prepares to Deliberate

Lawyers representing accused murderer Karmelo Anthony rested their case Monday, after their 19-year-old client declined to take the stand in his own defense.

Judge John R. Roach informed the jurors, “What that means, ladies and gentlemen, is that you’ve heard all the evidence you’re going to hear today.”

The court adjourned after an unexpectedly long lunch recess and will reconvene on Tuesday morning, where attorneys from the defense and the prosecution will make their closing arguments.

Then the case will be in the hands of 12 jurors who will begin deliberating on the fate of Karmelo Anthony, 19, who is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2025 killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Anthony has declared his innocence and claimed self-defense.

That defense seemed to take several significant hits, both last week in the opening days of the trial and on Monday.

In one specific case, a witness called by the defense contradicted Anthony’s self-defense claim by saying, “I think Karmelo was in the wrong.”

Prosecutors then asked, “Did Karmelo Anthony provoke the confrontation?”

The defense witness responded, “Yes.”

That’s just one example of a defense case that appears to have gone off the rails.

The Daily Mail reports that last week, one of Anthony’s attorneys attempted to make the case that Metcalf had caused his own death by impaling himself on their client’s knife. A claim that was reportedly met with gasps by some of the jurors.

Throughout the testimonies, given by witnesses for both sides, the jury has heard a consistent story which describes a scene where Anthony ventured into the tent for an opposing track team, was asked to leave, up to 15 times according to some witnesses, and steadfastly refused while keeping his hand buried in his open bag.

Witnesses then claim Metcalf told Anthony he was “not going to fight” him, before putting his hands on him to move him out of the tent. Anthony then pulled his hand out of the bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest, killing him.

Witnesses have consistently said Anthony was not bullied or “ganged up” on.

The jury has been sequestered and will remain so until it reaches a verdict.

Because Anthony was 17 years old at the time of the incident, he cannot face the death penalty under Texas law. If convicted, Anthony will face 5 to 99 years, or life, in a Texas prison, and an optional fine not to exceed $10,000.