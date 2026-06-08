Exclusive — Hans Von Spakovsky: California Has ‘Worst Election System of Any State in the Country’

California probably has the “worst election system of any state in the country,” Hans Von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I have to tell you, they’ve probably got the worst election system of any state in the country. It’s as if they set out to design it so that it would be easy to cheat and easy to steal elections,” he said, noting that the Golden State has banned voter ID while they “mail ballots to every single registered voter in the state.”

“They don’t do anything, I mean, hardly anything to clean up their voter rolls. So, like, in Los Angeles, you talk to anybody who lives there, and they will tell you if they live in condos and apartments, they’re probably receiving or have received ballots in the mail for people who don’t live there,” he said, highlighting the magnitude of this issue, surmising that some individuals receive multiple ballots.

“People have testified to that. I mean, it’s just one thing after another like that,” he said, noting that it does not end there, as the state will count ballots that come in for seven days after Election Day, with a 22-day “cure period” for ballots with issues such as a missing signature. Even then, the so-called “fix” is lacking.

“They contact the voter and say, well, if you come in and fix this, we’ll count it… Plus, of course, they legalized what I call ballot trafficking. They like to call it vote harvesting, but basically they pay people to go to voters’ homes to collect their absentee ballots, which gives them the ability to pressure them to vote a particular way, or frankly, to fill out the ballots,” he said, emphasizing that there are easy workarounds to witness signatures as well.

“There’s supposed to be a witness signature, but there’s no address given, and no election official anywhere in the state actually verifies the witness, so if you’re stealing an absentee ballot, if you’re signing it, and I swear to you, if you put Scooby Doo down as the witness, it’ll get through,” von Spakovsky said.

He added that there is supposed to be signature comparison as well, but because it is up to each county to do that, there is no uniform standard.

“The whole thing is, it’s just designed to fail,” he added.

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