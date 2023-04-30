Mace: Six-Week Abortion Ban Puts DeSantis in ‘Very Difficult Position for a General Election’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Florida’s six-week abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) puts him into a “difficult position” for the 2024 presidential election should he run.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: So can a Republican candidate who supports or signs into law, as governor DeSantis did, a six-week limit to abortion–

MACE: In dead of night by the way.

BRENNAN: Can he succeed in running for the presidency? I mean, is this really going to be something that- and people who are in Republican districts have to make this calculus, you say you’re in a purple one, so you have to compromise.

MACE: Well, it’s the number two issue in my district .Number one is inflation, the debt ceiling is an important issue. Number two is abortion and finding a middle ground. Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest and in a hard spot isn’t the way to change hearts and minds. It’s not compassionate. The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support, it’s a non starter. I am a victim of rape, I was raped by a classmate at the age of 16. I am very wary and the devil is always in the details, but we’ve got to show more care and concern and compassion for women who’ve been raped. I don’t like that this bill was signed in the dead of night. And it puts them in a very difficult position for a general election in my opinion, which is why I have been so vocal on this issue. I would like us to win, I would not only like us to win the electoral college, I want us to win the popular vote. And if we can show the middle ground, which shouldn’t be controversial, birth control shouldn’t be controversial. It keeps a number of abortions down if women have access to birth control. It shouldn’t be controversial.