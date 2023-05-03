Adams: Even Though He Also Sent Migrants to a City with a White Mayor, Abbott Is Trying to Hurt Cities with Black Mayors

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Primetime,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) reiterated his claim that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is sending migrants to cities that have black mayors to hurt them, and said that the fact that Abbott has also sent migrants to Philadelphia — whose Mayor, Jim Kenney (D), is white — does not change his view.

Adams stated, “What I’m making clear are the facts, not based on my opinion, he sent them to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver.”

Host Abby Phillip then cut in to say, “But also Philadelphia, which has a white Mayor.”

Adams responded, “I have not received any reports from Philadelphia. I believe that he sent them to black cities — I mean, mayors — where black mayors are. And I don’t know if it’s to undermine these large cities that are run by black mayors because of his political agenda, I don’t know if he’s doing it [because of their] race, I’m giving the facts of where he has sent them to. Washington, D.C., these are cities that have black mayors. And that is a fact, that is not my opinion and that is not defining why he’s doing it. I’m laying out the facts.”

Phillip then asked, “But you acknowledge, we did the research, he did send them to Philadelphia as well, does that change your view of the politics of what he’s doing?”

Adams answered, “No, not at all. We have 108,000 cities in America and town[s] and villages, 108,000. Look where he sent them to.”

