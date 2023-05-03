Whoopi Goldberg: Every Time People See Four Black People, ‘They Think It’s Antifa’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that every time people see four black people, “they think it’s Antifa.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I’d like to say something about Antifa because I looked it up. It’s not a highly organized movement. It is a moniker. It’s not a unified group like the Proud Boys are. And more importantly, they are not endorsed by elected leaders the way these Proud Boys are. For example, we know Trump said to the to the Proud Boys, stand back and standby, which is a signal to them.”

Goldberg said, “No one has found Antifa.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s clearly an idea. Antifa is not a highly organized movement.”

Goldberg said, “Where are they? They don’t come on television.”

She added, “There’s no person you can point to and say that person represents Antifa. Every time they see four black people, they think it’s Antifa.”

Goldberg said, “I’m going to say I think oftentimes things like Antifa are things that are thought up, ideas that are thought up, and pushed and moved, because for me, you know, if Antifa if we go with the name.”

Behar said, “It’s anti-fascist.”

Goldberg added, “I know if you asked a number of people of color about Tucker Carlson, we could have told everyone what he really felt and that this wasn’t an act. This was who he was.”

