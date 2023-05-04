Sharpton: Not Charging Person Who Killed Jordan Neely Is ‘Sanctioning Vigilantism’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” New York City authorities are “sanctioning vigilantism” if charges are not filed in the death of black street performer Jordan Neely after a former Marine put him in a chokehold during an altercation on the subway.

Sharpton said, “It clearly is something that is above being disturbed. This was, in my judgment from the film, showing the lack of any kind of civility and a legal reaction. Whether this young man, brother Jordan, was troubled or not, he should not be sentenced with death. You are talking about a life was taken.”

He continued, “We don’t even know his name. What is the background of this guy that was clearly behind Jordan? He can’t say self defense, he was not at risk. So to let this go forward in any way is to sanction vigilanteism in this city, and therefore would have national ramifications. We cannot let this go. We will support whatever the homeless advocates are doing because this is really giving legitimacy to those who can say I can get up on a subway, if somebody is making noise, and do what I want to do, including causing their death. This cannot happen. This cannot be allowed. And I have talked to the DA’s office. They must investigate and prosecute to the full extent of the law, or we’re back to Bernard Goetz, and more recent to Eric Garner. This is a fusion of both offenses.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN