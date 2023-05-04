Tester: We Have to Send Troops Where They Don’t Belong Because the Border’s a Mess, and Biden ‘Could Have Done a Better Job’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that while the border isn’t the right place for the military to be, we need to put troops there to fix the mess on the border that the Biden administration “could have done a better job” in handling.

Tester said, “Is this a place for the military to be? No, it isn’t. But the truth is, to get us to a point where we can get Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection to be able to protect our border with enough manpower, this probably has to be done.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough then said, “The southern border’s a wreck.” And Tester responded, “Yeah, it is.”

Scarborough continued, “The Biden administration’s been asleep on this for a couple of years.” Tester responded, “They could have done a better job.”

Tester added, “The Biden administration needs to make sure the border’s secure. Congress needs to step up and pass a…pathway to citizenship for folks who are coming to this country. This is so politicized right now. Back [in] I think it was ’13, there was a bipartisan effort to pass an immigration program that works for this country. You can’t even bring it up anymore. And this country is made of immigrants, unless you’re Native American. I listened to a speech that Reagan made the last day in office when he gave a gold medal to Mike Mansfield, and he said, what has made this country great is immigration. And now we can’t even talk about it on the floor of the respective houses.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett