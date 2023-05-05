Biden on His Age: I ‘Know More than the Vast Majority of People’

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle previewed her interview with President Joe Biden Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” in which the president said he knew “more than the vast majority of people” when asked about his advanced age being a factor to voters in the 2024 presidential race.

Ruhle said, “There is not a Fortune 500 company in the world looking to hire a CEO in his 80s, so, why would an 82-year-old Joe Biden be the right person for the most important job in the world?”

Biden said, “Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody has gone through the office and I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”

Discussing the interview with host Ari Melber, Ruhle said, “In his announcement video, he had Vice President Kamala Harris featured ten times. Now when Obama was running for re-election, he didn’t feature Joe Biden. So the question for this White House, are they elevating the VP Harris because critics are saying is this president going to be able to serve another four years? He’s saying absolutely no doubt. But she’s his partner in this.”

