Durbin: Tangled Web Around Justice Thomas ‘Gets Worse and Worse by the Day’

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that ethics questions around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are getting “worse by the day.”

Durbin said, “Well, I can tell you that the conclusion most people would reach is that this tangled web around Justice Clarence Thomas just gets worse and worse by the day. I don’t know what is going to come up next. I thought I heard it all. But disclosures about his activities just embarrasses me. The question is whether it embarrasses the Supreme Court and the chief justice. Chief Justice Roberts has the power in his hands to change this first thing tomorrow morning. He could announce a code of conduct for the court that finally means something. He could announce the court will be subject to at least the minimal standards that apply to all other federal judges. This is the Robert’s court. History is going to judge him by the decision he makes on this. He has the power to make the difference.”

He added, “Everything is on the table — day after day, week after week, more and more disclosures about Justice Thomas. We cannot ignore them. The thing we’ll do first, obviously, is gather the evidence. The information we need to draw our conclusions. I am not ruling out anything.”

