CNN’s Bolduan: Biden Has Lowest Approval Rating of Any President ‘at This Point in Their First Term’

CNN host Kate Bolduan said Monday on “CNN News Central” that according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is “the lowest for any American president at this point in their first term.”

Bolduan said, “In the first real snapshot, if you will, of President Biden’s standing since his reelection announcement, voters are saying he has real work to do. And that’s even among his own party. A new Washington Post, ABC News poll found that 58% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents that they want the party, their party, to nominate someone else. Biden’s overall approval rating remains underwater as well. 36% approval, according to the Washington Post, ABC News poll. That’s the lowest for any American president at this point in their first term. That’s dating back to Harry Truman.”

Reporter Arlette Saenz said, “If you take a look at President Biden and Donald Trump. This shows that 38% of voters say they would definitely or probably vote for Biden, while 44% say the same for Trump. Then take a look at DeSantis. 37% say say they definitely or probably would vote for Biden, compared to 42% for DeSantis. Now, one thing to note in this poll is these questions are worded differently compared to other polls that are evaluating these possible general election matchup. But it is still very, very early in the process. But these figures have shown right there at least, that the president is trailing his chief rival is on the Republican side.”

