Carolla: I’ve Never Heard Biden Say Anything That’s Wise

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla disputed President Joe Biden’s claim of wisdom as a quality that made him a good candidate for re-election.

Carolla dismissed the connection of “wise” and Biden.

“So Adam, you heard the president say he’s wise,” host Jesse Watters said. “When you think of Joe Biden is wisdom something that pops into your head?”

“No, not at all,” Carolla replied. “I’ve never heard him say anything that’s wise. And I don’t know why he can’t internalize it a little bit. Like why not just say, look, maybe I’ve made a few mistakes. Maybe I need to course correct. Maybe we got off to a rough start. But the future is going to be bright. He deflects and he obfuscates and he basically denies every piece of criticism that comes his way in such a knee-jerk fashion that people are starting to see through it.”

“Like remember we’re asking him about Hunter and he’s like, I’ve never discussed business with my son ever. Why such the knee-jerk ran actions. So, essentially, he’s the chef in a restaurant that everyone hates the food at and every time we come back to him and ask him to change up the menu, he says, screw you. It’s the waitresses fault.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor