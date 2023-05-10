FNC’s Cavuto: Biden Voted Against Multiple Debt Limit Increases

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” host Neil Cavuto noted that, during his time as a United States Senator, President Joe Biden “went along with interrupting and disrupting the then-Republican President’s plan to try to get the debt ceiling raised” when he voted against and opposed raising the debt limit on multiple occasions back when George W. Bush was President.

While speaking with Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram on the debate over lifting the debt ceiling, Cavuto said, “We hear so much talk in the press about this is Republicans doing this again. But if memory serves me right, Chad, Democrats did the same thing when George W. Bush was President in 2003, 200[4], 2006. The President was a Senator at the time and went along with interrupting and disrupting the then-Republican President’s plan to try to get the debt ceiling raised. Republicans essentially did it on their own back then. So, Republicans are saying, that’s what Democrats did back then. That’s what we’re kind of doing right now.”

Pergram remarked that it’s “Funny how the shoe is on the other foot. Certainly, President Biden viewed this differently at one point.”

