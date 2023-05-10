Trump: Overturning Roe v. Wade Was a ‘Great Victory’

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday on CNN’s town hall that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was “a great victory.”

Trump said, “It was such a great victory, and people are starting to understand it now. You know that they wanted to bring it back to the States, but that was probably the least important part of that victory. Getting rid of Roe v. Wade was an incredible thing for pro-life because it gave pro-life something to negotiate with. Pro-life had absolutely nothing being stuck in Roe v. Wade to negotiate with. And now what’s happening, and I see it all over, deals are being made. Deals are going to be made, and look, everybody that was precedent tried to get rid of –”

Kaitlin Collins said, “You mean Republicans? ”

Trump said, “Republicans, or 50 years this has been going on, actually a couple of Democrats too. But for 50 years, this has been going on. I was able to do it and very honored to do it. But by doing it, things are happening that are very, very positive.”

He added, “And now, for the first time, the people that are pro-life have negotiating capability because you didn’t have it before.”

