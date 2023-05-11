Chicago Alderman Lopez: Lightfoot Is Complaining About a Migrant Crisis She ‘Helped Create’ After Making Us a Sanctuary City

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez reacted to the city’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, declaring a state of emergency over migrants in the city by stating that it’s ridiculous that she’s saying there’s an emergency after declaring Chicago a sanctuary city and that Lightfoot “helped create this crisis by not putting pressure on her Democratic colleagues in the federal government to address the illegal immigration that we see, to address the asylum-seekers that are not being processed that we continue to see.”

Lopez said, “Lori Lightfoot’s capacity to amaze us never ceases to end. The fact that she has been spending $20 million a month since August of last year after declaring Chicago would be welcoming to all with no restrictions in February of 2021 and now to say we’re at a breaking point is just outrageous. She helped create this crisis by not putting pressure on her Democratic colleagues in the federal government to address the illegal immigration that we see, to address the asylum-seekers that are not being processed that we continue to see. And now, the city of Chicago’s 22 police districts have become housing shelters. Our park districts are becoming housing shelters. All of our programs are being pushed to the side with no end in sight. And all that she can come up with is we need more money, we need the Illinois National Guard — which we’ll have to pay for — to address it, and no real resolution as to how to humanely deal with these young people and these families in our midst.”

