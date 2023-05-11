Clyburn: Biden Should Unilaterally Raise Debt Limit if House ‘Will Not Act’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that President Joe Biden should use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt limit unilaterally if the House — which has passed a bill to raise the debt limit — “will not act” and “refuses to do its job.” And that he believes that “if things can get done by executive order — and then let them play out in the courts.”

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “In 2011, you were one of several Democrats urging then-President Obama to invoke the 14th Amendment during that debt limit crisis. Should that option now be on the table?”

Clyburn answered, “Yes, I think so. The President is responsible for making sure that the full faith and credit of the United States is not jeopardized. And if Congress will not act — in this instance, the House of Representatives — maybe he should take the actions that are necessary. As you know, I am a big proponent of executive authority. I stand here in the House because of an executive order, the Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order. Integrating the armed services [was] an executive order. And so, I do believe that if things can get done by executive order — and then let them play out in the courts. So, I would hope that the President will take executive action if the House refuses to do its job.”

