Chris Christie: ‘CNN Went in the Tank to Get Trump On’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that CNN was “in the tank” for Donald Trump because the network hosted a town hall with the former president.

Host Jon Karl said, “How would potential and real candidates against Donald Trump view that performance at CNN and also the reaction of that applauding Republican crowd in New Hampshire.”

Christie said, “You can’t beat Donald Trump by playing bumper pool and hitting it off three cushions and hope it goes in if it goes in the hole. That’s not the way it works.”

He continued, “As to the audience reaction, let’s face it, CNN went in the tank to get Trump on there. They allowed him to negotiate who was going to be in that audience, and those were all Trump supporters.”

He added, “I don’t care how they introduced them. I know a lot of those people in that audience, I spent a lot of time in New Hampshire eight years ago, and a lot of those are the same faces that I saw eight years ago. You pay no attention to the audience reaction. Those were all people who in the main, 80% or so, were Trump supporters. So that was a negotiation deal that Trump did with CNN and I think CNN was wrong for doing it.”

