Jim Jordan: Congress Must Consider Going After the FBI’s Budget

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the next step for the Republican-led House of Representatives following the release of the Durham probe findings was to target the FBI’s budget.

The Ohio Republican said the agency’s funding was the only mechanism available to “get control of these agencies.”

“Well, Sean, think about it — in 2016, it was the Clinton campaign working with the FBI to go after President Trump in his election, his campaign. In 2020, it was 51 former CIA agents and intel officials working with the Biden campaign to do the same thing. So we have seen it twice, and one was the FBI. The second was former intel officials, but the same objective was to go after President Trump and keep him from being president.”

“This report was tough as you get,” Jordan continued. “It said the Comey FBI failed to follow its mission to uphold fidelity to the law. Think about that — failed to follow the law is what it found. No evidence. No predicate. No evidence whatsoever to start this investigation, and then they talked about a trusted source who came and said, hey, this really looks like it’s the Clinton campaign making it up to go after President Trump and dismissed that evidence and went after him nonetheless. That’s how bad this is. That’s what this report shows. And the only way we can hold them accountable is by going after the one thing that everybody cares about — the money. We have to look at the appropriations. That’s the only leverage we ultimately have in Congress. We have to look at the power of the purse if we are ever going to get control of these agencies who did this not just once but multiple times.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor