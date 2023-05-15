Navarro: DeSantis Attaches Himself Like a ‘Parasite’ to ‘Manufactured’ Culture Wars

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is attaching “himself like a parasite to every single manufactured culture war issue he can.”

Navarro said, “That is the thing about Donald Trump really, is he has this ability to hone in on people’s defects, and say things that stick, right? Little Marco, Lying Ted, Low Energy Jeb, we all remember these things. I think he’s hitting with Ron DeSantis, that he really does lack charisma, he does lack personality. Ron DeSantis better hope that winning and governing is not about entertainment because he’s certainly not entertaining.”

She added, “I think that the town hall last week showed that a lot of people in the Republican base still really like Trump’s entertainment and circus. Ron DeSantis has a problem. Ron DeSantis’ numbers have dropped drastically since he won re-election in November. I think it’s because he’s attached himself like a parasite to every single manufactured culture war issue he can, and people, particularly Floridians, see tough it. It is really like an old schtick now — drag queens, Mickey Mouse, AP Black History courses. It is just kind of crazy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN