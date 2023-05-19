Clyburn: Biden’s ‘Avoiding Embarrassment’ by Adjusting Primary Calendar, But Not ‘Stacking the Deck’ 

During a portion of an interview with CNN set to air on Friday’s broadcast of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that President Joe Biden pushed to make South Carolina the first state to vote in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire because “he’s avoiding embarrassment” but that pushing to adjust the primary calendar so a state that presents less of a possibility of embarrassment goes ahead of two states that are more likely to embarrass the President isn’t “stacking the deck.” Clyburn also argued that Iowa and New Hampshire don’t have the demographics that favor Democrats in a general election.

Clyburn said, “I don’t think he’s stacking the deck. I think he’s avoiding embarrassment. And that is what he is attempting to avoid here, and I would expect anybody to do the same.”

Host Chris Wallace then asked, “And you think that Iowa and New Hampshire present the possibility of embarrassment for President Joe Biden?”

Clyburn responded, “Well, if you do not have the demographics that [are] required for Democrats in the general election, and neither one of those states have the demographics that are favorable to Democrats in the general.”

