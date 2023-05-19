Dem Rep. Crow: Even with $3B in Extra Ukraine Money, ‘We Have a Supply Chain Issue’ and Can’t Necessarily Provide More

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) reacted to the Department of Defense overvaluing the amount of aid it has sent to Ukraine by $3 billion by stating that the discovery probably won’t have any material impact on aid to the country because “even if we are able to provide more, we have a supply chain issue and our partners have a supply chain issue, it doesn’t mean there is actually more to provide.”

Crow stated that while it is a problem that the Department of Defense still can’t properly account for its budget and assets and still fails audits, “The good news is, is it doesn’t appear as though this is going to materially affect the provision of our aid to Ukraine, because we’ve been sending stuff very aggressively, very fast for 16 months now to Ukraine, and we’ll continue to do that. So, even if we are able to provide more, we have a supply chain issue and our partners have a supply chain issue, it doesn’t mean there is actually more to provide. We can only produce munitions, [equipment], and weapons so fast. So, having more money available — and it’s actually unclear how much more we have available — doesn’t mean we can actually do more at this point.”

