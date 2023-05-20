Gottheimer: Some Dems Will Support Spending Caps in Debt Deal, Those Help ‘Economic Sustainability’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he believes that there will be support among Democrats for spending caps in an agreement to raise the debt ceiling — like those that are a part of the bill passed by House Republicans — and that the caps are beneficial for the country’s economic sustainability in the long run.

Co-host Becky Quick asked, “Congressman Gottheimer, the red lines that keep getting mentioned, at this point, I think are the work requirements being tied to some government plans and programs, how does [the Problem Solvers Caucus] feel about that?”

Gottheimer said, “We haven’t dipped into that. I think…we’re looking for overall, commonsense areas where we can agree. The work requirements piece is tough, to be honest with you, especially with putting work requirements on older folks who need food help and — which is what that’s all about, the SNAP program, which is where [they’re putting] work requirements. So, that’s a tough issue, right? For hungry — for taking food away from hungry seniors and older folks. But there [are] plenty of areas where I think you’ll find strong common ground. I think we’ll find places where there will be caps in place with spending, which I think that’s a good thing, especially for our long-term economic sustainability.”

