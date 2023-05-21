Hawley: ‘They’re Shoving This Gender Ideology Down Our Kids’ Throats’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned about the progressive left’s increased hold on power, especially as self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is playing a major role in debt ceiling negotiations.

Hawley also warned about so-called gender ideology and efforts to impose it on children.

“I mean, is this all coming from the progressive left?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “I mean, we just had Kevin McCarthy on, and he said Bernie Sanders is running discussions for Joe Biden when it comes to the debt ceiling negotiations.”

“The progressive left, the radical left, is totally in control of this administration,” Hawley replied. “They’re increasingly in control of the entertainment industry and academia, for sure. And when it comes to our kids and gender, what they’re telling our kids in schools is, there’s something wrong with you if you want to be the gender that you were created to be, the biological gender you were born with.”

“I mean, they’re going behind parents’ backs. They’re shoving this gender ideology down our kids’ throats,” he continued. “We need to stop this. And the book is all about how we can say to young men it is good for you to be a man. We need you to be a strong, responsible man. And by doing that, you can make America a better place.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor