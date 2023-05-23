GOP Rep. Luna: McCarthy Will ‘Secure a Win for America’ on Debt Ceiling

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said she was confident House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would prevail in the debt ceiling negotiations underway with congressional Democrats and the Biden administration.

According to the freshman Florida GOP lawmaker, McCarthy had already shown a willingness to stand firm against the Biden administration during an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

“I think our speaker is negotiating from a position of power, Neil,” she said. “And I want to remind people that Speaker McCarthy was the one that championed this $1.2 trillion in tax cuts for these benefits only benefiting Biden’s wealthy elite. So I have faith in the speaker. I know that he and his negotiators have already told the White House to take a hike on 2023 spending levels. And so I just want to reiterate that we are united behind him. There is no talk about anything in regards to really going after him. I think that he’s doing an incredible job, and I think that he’s going to secure a win for America.”

Luna also said there was no division within the House GOP caucus.

“There are one or two, we’re told, Congresswoman, who might not go along with this agreement that got him elected speaker in the first place,” host Nail Cavuto said. “All it takes is one to remove him as speaker. Do you see any problems among the caucus?”

“You know, no,” Luna replied. “In fact, I have been in those internal discussions, and let me just put it this way, Neil. If there is a default, it’s not going to be the fault of any one House Republican. We did our job, and it’s time that this administration does theirs. Up until recently, Biden didn’t even want to negotiate with McCarthy. He didn’t think that we could get it done. We are empowering him. We are trusting him. And, as you know, Neil, Kevin McCarthy is a tough cookie. So if it comes to him getting what he wants versus this administration, I have nothing but faith in Speaker McCarthy.”

