McCarthy on Debt Ceiling: ‘We Can Get a Deal in a Day’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Kudlow,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) insisted congressional Republicans and Democrats, and the Biden White House could expeditiously get a deal on the debt ceiling given the right circumstances.

McCarthy told FBN host Larry Kudlow the deal could be done if Democrats became aware of spending concerns.

“Can we be hopeful?” Kudlow said. “I mean, we always try to be optimistic. You’re an optimist. I know that. But the next 24, 48, 72 hours, could you get a deal?”

“Look, I think — I have always thought we can get a deal in a day,” McCarthy said. “Let’s just sit down and get in the room. It took us so long to get in the room. I have seen progress, and I believe that it — you could get a deal quickly. It’s just the Democrats got to realize they spend too much money, and once they realize that, we will get to an agreement.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor