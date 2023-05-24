Whoopi Goldberg to DeSantis: Gay Folks Will Rise Up and Fight for What they Need, ‘That’s What’s Coming’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) presidential bid will have to deal with “gay folks” rising up and fighting for what they need.

Discussing DeSantis’ presidential announcement, Goldberg said, “He has to work on, be articulate, so we know what you’re talking about. I don’t understand. I didn’t know what he was saying. Look, you know what, this idea of announcing on Twitter. I’m old and I’m okay being old, do that on television. Okay? I want to see you do it on television. I want to see you actually take real Americans’ questions. That’s what I want. I don’t want to dislike you. I can’t help it, because you you don’t give me any reason, because I don’t understand why do you dislike people of color?”

“What’s wrong with American history?” she continued. “What’s wrong with gay folks? You know, Anita Bryant did this stuff in 1975, and gay folks rose up and fought for what they needed. That’s what’s coming. It’s coming, it’s coming. That’s not a threat. They pay the same taxes I pay. They want the same things that we’re entitled to as taxpayers. You can’t pick and choose. You’re not asking your constituents. You’re telling them what you’re doing. That’s not the America way. Everybody is supposed to decide what they want, not just you.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN