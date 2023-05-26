Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Extreme MAGA’ GOP Trying to Crash Economy for ‘Political Benefit in 2024’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that extreme MAGA Republicans want to crash the economy because they believe “it will be in their political benefit in 2024.”

Jeffries said, “We certainly are only a few days away from this manufactured default crisis, which is very real right now. We shouldn’t be in this situation, because America should always pay our bills and do it the in had a manner consistent with what has been done under Democratic presidents and Republican presidents without partisanship. We are in this place now, thankful for President Biden and his team of designees who are working hard to avoid a default in the face of a group of individuals, some of whom clearly would take the position that blowing up the economy, crashing it, and triggering a recession apparently they have concluded, is their political benefit. We’re hopeful cooler heads will continue to prevail over the next day or so, we can arrive at a bipartisan agreement that makes sense, that’s consistent with democratic values, and we can pass this dangerous default crisis.”

He continued, “Reckless Republican rhetoric is driving our country toward a default for the first time in American history, and leaves many people conclude that what the extreme MAGA Republicans want to do, is crash the economy, trigger a recession because they believe, as many of them have said, that it will be in their political benefit in 2024.”

Jeffries added, “These so-called work requirements are not a serious public policy proposal because work requirements already exist under federal law. And that has been the case going all the way back to 1996. To the extent that there are anything in the law that Republicans would like to discuss in terms of additions to the changes that have already been put into the law related to work requirements going all the way back to 1996, then the appropriate place for that to be discussed is the Farm bill, not as part of a hostage-taking situation with the full faith and credit of the United States of America and potentially crashing the economy could result in the failure to arrive at a resolution.”

