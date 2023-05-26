Moulton: ‘Awful Lot of Democrats’ Will ‘Do Whatever the President Says’ on Debt Limit

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that while he won’t necessarily vote for whatever debt ceiling deal President Joe Biden agrees to, “there are an awful lot of Democrats who are just going to do whatever the President says. And that may be enough to get it across the finish line.”

Host John King asked, “I know Democrats think the burden here should be on Republicans, because raising the debt ceiling, this is — the country should pay its bills, it’s been done, mostly, in the past that everybody just agrees to do that, and then you fight over these spending things in the budget. But with a President up for re-election who does not want turmoil in the American economy, does the President have enough juice, enough loyalty among Democrats, if there are things in it you don’t like, if he picks up the phone and says, I need you to vote for this, would you do it?”

Moulton answered, “Look, the President’s got a lot of loyalty in this party. I’m always going to vote on what I think is right. That’s my principle. But there are an awful lot of Democrats who are just going to do whatever the President says. And that may be enough to get it across the finish line.”

