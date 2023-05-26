Steve Forbes: Biden ‘Will Not’ Be the Democratic Party Nominee for 2024

Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes said Friday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that he believed President Joe Biden would not be the Democratic Party nominee in 2024.

Forbes said, “I think what’s happening with the economy, even though it’s not officially in a recession, it’s sort of the economic equivalent of walking pneumonia. Not enough to put you in bed yet, but just dragging you down, draining the energy. I think there is economy fatigue, one thing after another. So, inflation has come down a little bit. Prices are still going up. Wages aren’t going up fast enough. There’s a feeling the country is adrift. These whole negotiations on the debt ceiling, my goodness! They can’t control spending even though it’s $2 trillion higher than it was a couple of years ago. People just throw up their hands and say these people are out of control.”

He added, “And I think that’s why next year, Joe Biden will not be the Democratic Party nominee.

Co-host Bill Hemmer said, “Woah. You’re on record.”

Forbes said, “On record. Because the economy — yeah, they can sweep the Hunter stuff away — but that has a stench out there. So you have a poor economy, you have a president people feel is not up to the job anymore, certainly not for the next four years. So I don’t know what the scenario is going to be, but they cannot have him running in November of 2024.”

