Chris Murphy: ‘This Republican Party Is Addicted to Chaos’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that the Republican Party was “addicted to chaos.”

Murphy said, “Let’s just be clear I want to underscore something you said at the outset which is there is an enormous amount of damage that is already been to the economy this country. I came back from overseas and every international newscast has been leading for the last week with stories of this Republican imposed chaos in the United States. This Republican Party is addicted to chaos. The entire Trump presidency, January 6th, and now this threat to default and crater the American economy. This is terrible for the economy, for our country and reputation abroad for our ability to draw investment.”

He continued, “I wasn’t a fan for negotiating over the debt ceiling and over default but President Biden, sat down with confidence that he could work out a deal that didn’t give in to the most draconian most outrageous Republican demands. From what I can see Republicans didn’t get any of the big things they were asking for. They don’t get massive long term cuts to programs for the poor or the middle class. They didn’t get the repeal of the presidents signature renewable energy bill. They didn’t get big new requirements pushing people out of the Medicaid program. So I’m going to take a look at what is on the table but it is pretty clear that President Biden kept the most reckless things that Republicans were asking for out of this agreement.”

