Dem Rep. Jayapal: Biden, Dems Have to Worry About Progressive Caucus Not Supporting Debt Ceiling Deal

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden and moderate Democrats should worry about the support of the progressive causes for the deal on the debt ceiling.

Jayapal said, “Well, I don’t know yet, Jake, because I haven’t seen the texts. You know I’m not a big fan of in-principle or frameworks. That’s always, you know, a problem if you can’t see the exact legislative texts. And we’re all trying to wade through spin right now. That’s certainly what you heard from my good colleague on the other side of the aisle, is a lot of spin. But I think it will come down to what the legislative text is. At the end of the day, I think the American people have to understand we’re at the brink of default, we don’t have a deal yet, we don’t know how many Republican votes can be produced, and it’s all because Republicans said that they wanted to cut the deficit.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “I know you hate it when I do this, but I’ll give you a yes or no question right now.”

Jayapal said, “I may or may not answer you.”

Tapper said, “That’s fair. But Democrats watching right now at the White House, your friend Hakeem Jeffries, others, do they still have to worry about the progressive caucus and whether or not your caucus will support –”

Jayapal said, “Yes.”

Tapper said, “Yes, they do.”

Jayapal said, “Yes, they have to worry.”

