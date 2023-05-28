Dingell: I’m ‘Really’ ‘Annoyed’ by Cuts to IRS Staff in Debt Deal, But ‘There Is Nothing I Can Do About It’

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that she is “really” “annoyed” that there are cuts for new IRS workers in the debt ceiling agreement between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), but “there is nothing I can do about it,” people shouldn’t refuse to vote for the deal over it, and she doesn’t think the IRS provision is going to be “enough to make anybody vote against the bill.”

Dingell said that while she can’t say how she’ll vote on the deal until she actually sees the text of a bill, “I’ll tell you something that really has me annoyed — there is nothing I can do about it, it is not something that any of us should ever not…vote for this bill over — but the fact is that they cut back on money being invested in IRS workers. Those IRS workers were not going after everyday working men and women, they were going after the revenue. They were going after the billionaires and the corporations that need to pay their fair share. That has me annoyed.”

She added, “I don’t think it’s enough to make anybody vote against the bill.”

