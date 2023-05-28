Sununu: Trump Did Not Drain the Swamp or Secure the Border

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump did not accomplish draining the swamp or securing the border.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “If you think that culture war issues are too much of a focus for candidates like DeSantis or Trump, what do you think they should be focusing on? What would you, theoretically, if you decide to run, focus on?

Sununu said, “Sure, so look, I’m just about good government, right? I’m about efficiency in government and low spending, low taxation, individual freedoms and responsibilities. I’m not saying we shouldn’t be talking about the culture war stuff. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t believe that government is going to solve a culture war. You’ve got to be sure you lead on it. You can talk about it. But if your top priority is culture wars and not managing spending, creating more opportunities at a localized level, draining the swamp, which I was told it was going to happen, never happened a bit. Former President Trump blew that one. Securing the border, former President Trump blew that one. Fiscal discipline, former President Trump blew that one, too. I think there are a lot of things within the mantel of the Republican Party that we’ve kind of lost focus on. Right, we have all of these other issues that kind of get in our way that clog up what good, practical, efficient government should be. And ultimately, that’s what America wants, with the right attitude, the right approach, and someone who can cross the aisle when they need to.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN