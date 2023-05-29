Dem Rep. Schakowsky: Democrats Will Drop the Debt Ceiling Vote, ‘Make it Automatic’

Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports” that if Democrats win the House majority in the 2024 election they will eliminate debt ceiling votes.

Vossoughian said, “Congresswoman, I was speaking with your colleague, Debbie Dingell, yesterday, who was pretty upset that Democrats were even in this position, feeling as if they were being held hostage by the Republican Party, that had really gotten to the end of the road as this negotiation was being made. How do you avoid this situation in the future, or is this just how Washington works?”

Schakowsky said, “Well, it better not be because what we want to do, first of all, is to end this even opportunity for holding hostage. We should end the debate over paying the bills of the United States of America. That it should be automatic, that it should be like, you know, during the Trump administration he passed a debt ceiling three times without any hullaballoo. We should just make it a rule like the 14th Amendment of the Constitution says, we have to pay the bills that are incurred, and there should not be any vote. We should not have to have any vote. So when the Democrats take the House of Representatives back, which I think we will in the next election, one of the first things we should do is to drop the idea of a vote on the debt ceiling and just make it automatic.”

