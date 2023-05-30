Dingell: Communities Are Worried Debt Bill Claws Back COVID Money They Thought They Had ‘Until 2024 to Spend’

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that communities are worried about the clawback of COVID money in the debt ceiling bill because “they thought they had until 2024 to spend that money.” And that she has been telling communities, “if you need that money, you should be spending it now.”

Dingell said, “First of all, I still feel like we’re being held hostage. The fact of the matter is, the country cannot default, period. And the consequences are scary and intimidating. We would be harming our economy for years to come, hurting seniors, veterans, children. I could go through the list. So, default is not an option. But that’s why we’re being held hostage, because I am one of the people that has read all 100 pages of this bill. And I have been asking questions for three days and there are things in this bill that I would clearly not support.”

Later, she added, “There are a lot of questions about the COVID spending and what money will still be there, what’s obligated. Communities across the country are very concerned now, because they didn’t — they thought they had until 2024 to spend that money. I, by the way, have been yelling at my communities, if you need that money, you should be spending it now.”

