Dingell on GOP Claims Debt Bill Has No Dem Wins: People in ‘Most’ Briefings ‘Talked About How Much Worse’ It Could Be

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted to claims by some Republicans in Congress that there are no wins for Democrats in the debt ceiling bill by stating that in “most of the briefings that I’ve been in, people talked about how much worse it could have been.”

After playing clips of House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) saying that Democrats didn’t get any wins in the deal, co-host Poppy Harlow asked, “Do you agree with that assessment?”

Dingell answered, “Look, you know, most of the briefings that I’ve been in, people talked about how much worse it could have been. I don’t think that’s the way to talk about a bill, by the way, we are talking about life impacting of all Americans. It shouldn’t be whether Democrats win or Republicans lost. This should be about how do we deliver for the American people. Quite frankly, even the soundbites are beginning to bother me. We need to get back to the days where people talked, we get to regular order, we remember that the job we have to do is to protect the country that we all represent. And there are things in here that are really — I don’t know what the outcome could be down the road, especially when you talk about work requirements.”

