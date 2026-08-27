Kelly: Trump ‘Needs to Read a Book,’ He Doesn’t Understand U.S. Role on World Stage

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump “needs to read a book,” because he does not understand “the role that the United States has on the world stage.”

Kelly said, “The number one job of a leader is to improve people’s lives. He said there in the Oval Office, he has spent a lot of time thinking about this. How does changing the name of a lake help the American people? They can’t afford their lives right now because of his actions. The price of energy, specifically gas and diesel, has been jacked up substantially. People can’t afford to pump gas in their car. They can’t afford rent. They can’t afford food. And it’s all because this guy refuses to even try to do the job.”

He added, “He seems to always be tougher on our allies than he does on our adversaries. He sucks up to dictators around the world, especially Putin in Russia. He needs to read a book. He really does. He needs to understand history and the historical significance of how having these alliances have protected us and made us stronger and helped us build the biggest economy in the world. And we’ve got the strongest military and he’s dismantled that, right in front of everybody, because I don’t think he understands the role that the United States has on the world stage. Or he doesn’t care. He spends a lot of time on stupid things like the naming of lakes and gulfs. He spends a lot of time trying to make himself richer.”

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