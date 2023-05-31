Brit Hume: Chris Christie Will Take on Trump Directly

Fox News political commentator Brit Hume said Wednesday on “Special Report” that former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) would take on former President Donald Trump directly when he enters the 2024 presidential race.

Hume said, “As for Christie, one wonders what he is up to. One thing he will do that some of the other candidates may be hesitant to do he will, as he has, take on Donald Trump directly. That can be effective. It was effective when he took on Marco Rubio in the 2016 campaign. And in the end, of course, I think he did real damage there in the 2016 campaign. And the problem I should say, the benefit did not go to Christie. It accrued to other candidates. That is the risk you take when you take on a candidate who is well ahead in the field directly.”

He added, “DeSantis, we are getting our first real glimpse of him. We have seen him in Florida. We have seen him here and there. The nation as a whole is just getting a chance to see him now out on the campaign trail at some length. I watched most of his speech last night. And so, you know, we are getting a fuller glimpse of him. I don’t think is he particularly exciting as a candidate. Trump is always exciting, at least to his supporters, and he is always entertaining. In the primary season, who knows what voters in Iowa and New Hampshire will go for this year.”

