Dem Rep. Sherman: Some Dems Are Risking a Global Recession to Block a Pipeline

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Sound On,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) reacted to Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) plan to try to strip the approval of the Mountain Valley pipeline from the debt ceiling bill by stating that doing so risks a global recession over one pipeline.

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, [relevant exchange begins around 53:50] “Are you concerned at all about the Senate, or if this gets through the House, we’re pretty much done?”

Sherman answered, “I could imagine the Senate somehow pushing this to June 6 instead of June 5. But I have little doubt that it’s going to pass the Senate.”

Mathieu then asked, “I ask you that because there is an effort by Sen. Tim Kaine to strip this pipeline, the [Mountain Valley pipeline] that Sen. Manchin (D-WV) got inside the bill that crosses West Virginia. The White House seemed to think this was a good chip to play here. They said it was 95% approved. But Tim Kaine says he wants to kill the pipeline. Would you consider that a good idea or a dangerous one with so little time?”

Sherman responded, “You’re talking about the risk of a worldwide recession with increased debts in every poor country and hungry Americans on the streets of the United States, the one pipeline seems less significant then.”

