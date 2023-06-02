Hawley: Biden Fall ‘Signals Weakness’ — ‘Democrats Know It’

Thursday, during FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to President Joe Biden’s fall earlier in the day.

According to the Missouri Republican lawmaker, the fall symbolized Biden’s weakness, which he said Biden’s party was aware of.

“What does that fall, what kind of implications will that have for the Democrat ticket?” fill-in host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked. “I mean, you see RFK Jr making a lot of moves here, getting stronger, and you see President Biden falling, as the Democrats are trying to rally everyone around him and kick everyone else out of the race. They won’t even debate.”

“I think it definitely signals weakness,” Hawley replied. “I think it doesn’t communicate any signal of strength, any projection or image of strength at all. And I think what it says is, to the rest of the world, is we have an American President who frankly isn’t up to the job.”

“And listen, people know this,” he continued. “The Democrats know it. They say it all the time behind closed doors. They talk about his age. They wish he wouldn’t run again. But, he is bound and determined to. And so, pretty soon, the American people are going to get to weigh in.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor