Barbara Lee: Debt Bill Talks ‘Lose-Lose’ for Biden, I Couldn’t Vote for Making People Pay Loans, Decrease Spending by a Billion

During an interview aired Friday’s broadcast of “The Issue Is,” Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Lee (D-CA) stated that negotiations over an agreement to raise the debt limit were “lose-lose” for President Joe Biden and she voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling because “discretionary domestic spending is going to go down a billion dollars,” the work requirements, and the end to the student loan payment pause.

Lee stated, “I have to tell you, the President did a phenomenal job, but it was lose-lose really with Kevin McCarthy and the MAGA Republicans really wanting to go into default that I decided, when I saw that the work requirements were going to be disproportionately impacting black and brown women with children, students now are going to have to replay these loan[s], I mean, there were some provisions in there — and as an appropriator, looking at it and how much our discretionary domestic spending is going to go down a billion dollars, I had to represent my constituents and the 20 million people here in California who are one paycheck away from poverty.”

Lee added that she knew before she voted that the bill was going to pass anyway and wouldn’t let the country go into default.

